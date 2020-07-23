Thursday’s Headlines 7/23/20

From Streetsblog

Op Ed: The Most Important Bike Tech is…Street Design (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

It just happens to be time to renegotiate the Denver police contract. Here’s what’s at stake. (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 41 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Pandemic and the Suburbs’ Second Chance (Governing)

Covid Is Pushing Mass Transit Systems to the Brink (Wired)

