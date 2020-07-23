Thursday’s Headlines 7/23/20
From Streetsblog
- Op Ed: The Most Important Bike Tech is…Street Design (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- It just happens to be time to renegotiate the Denver police contract. Here’s what’s at stake. (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Pandemic and the Suburbs’ Second Chance (Governing)
- Covid Is Pushing Mass Transit Systems to the Brink (Wired)
Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.