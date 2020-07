Wednesday’s Headlines 7/22/20

From Streetsblog

Take It Outside: Safe Space For Schools (Streetsblog Denver)

American SUVs are Too Dangerous for UK Roads, UK Safety Experts Say (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 42 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 122 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Finding the right gear when things aren’t made for you (Bicycle Colorado)

In Boston, Real-Time Crowding Info Helps Bus Riders Plan Safer Trips (TransitCenter)

To Fight Racism, Transit Has a Key Role (CityLab)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.