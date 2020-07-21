Tuesday’s Headlines 7/21/20

Traffic Violence

The driver who hit a protester in May in a widely seen video has been charged (Denverite)

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Four Names Remain as Contenders to Replace Stapleton (Westword)

A New 400 Foot Mural is Being Painted on the Street of Larimer Square (303 Mag)

Denver officials OK pricey repairs and a facelift for wrinkly 16th Street Mall despite outcry over other priorities (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Does Every Emergency Call Require Police Response? (Governing)

