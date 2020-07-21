Tuesday’s Headlines 7/21/20
Traffic Violence
- The driver who hit a protester in May in a widely seen video has been charged (Denverite)
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Four Names Remain as Contenders to Replace Stapleton (Westword)
- A New 400 Foot Mural is Being Painted on the Street of Larimer Square (303 Mag)
- Denver officials OK pricey repairs and a facelift for wrinkly 16th Street Mall despite outcry over other priorities (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Does Every Emergency Call Require Police Response? (Governing)
