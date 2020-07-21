Tuesday’s Headlines 7/21/20

Traffic Violence

  • The driver who hit a protester in May in a widely seen video has been charged (Denverite)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Four Names Remain as Contenders to Replace Stapleton (Westword)
  • A New 400 Foot Mural is Being Painted on the Street of Larimer Square (303 Mag)
  • Denver officials OK pricey repairs and a facelift for wrinkly 16th Street Mall despite outcry over other priorities (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Does Every Emergency Call Require Police Response? (Governing)

