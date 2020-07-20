Monday’s Headlines 7/20/20
From Streetsblog
- Half of Americans Want Drivers Who Drive More to Pay More (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Appointees Announced For RTD Accountability Committee (CBS4Denver)
- Denver’s Expanded Patio Program Extended to October 31 (Westword)
- Petition asking RTD to sever ties with security company gathers 3,000 signatures (COPolitics)
- 16th Street Mall Upgrade and a Petition to Stop It (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado Classic 2020 has been canceled (9News)
- Visa is rolling out contactless payments on public transport in 500 cities (Business Insider)
- Public Transit Officials Fear Virus Could Send Systems Into ‘Death Spiral’ (The New York Times)
- How the ‘15-Minute City’ Could Help Post-Pandemic Recovery (CityLab)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.