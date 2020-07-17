Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/17/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- The climate crisis is here. And transportation is a huge player. (Streetsblog Denver)
- Berkeley To Become the First US City To De-Cop Traffic Enforcement (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A year into his third and final term, let’s take a look at some of Mayor Hancock’s campaign promises (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
