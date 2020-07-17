Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/17/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

The climate crisis is here. And transportation is a huge player. (Streetsblog Denver)

Berkeley To Become the First US City To De-Cop Traffic Enforcement (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A year into his third and final term, let’s take a look at some of Mayor Hancock’s campaign promises (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Gov. Polis Issues Statewide Face Mask Order (CPR)

Urbanism Hasn’t Worked for Everyone (Curbed)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.