Thursday’s Headlines 7/16/20

Metro News

Denver voters might weigh in on a sales-tax increase that would fight climate change (Denverite)

Denver RTD’s Southwest Light Rail Line turns 20 years old (Mass Transit Mag)

RTD joins transit systems’ request for billions more in aid from Congress (CCM)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 67 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Mapping Route-By-Route Who’s Riding Transit During the Pandemic (TransitCenter)

Adelaide: A Network Design Proposal Fails (Human Transit) Alternative headline: WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS



