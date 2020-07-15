Wednesday’s Headlines 7/15/20
From Streetsblog
- Want to Stop Car Crashes? Study the Near-Misses (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- RTD driver asks passengers to wear masks, says not doing so puts other people’s lives in jeopardy (The Denver Channel)
- Historic Denver Creates Virtual and Walking Phone Tours To Help Explore City (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 52 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado, more than a dozen states unite to boost electric trucks (Washington Post)
- German Court Says Tesla Self-Driving Claims Are Misleading (The New York Times)
- Massachusetts Sues Uber and Lyft Over the Status of Drivers (The New York Times)
