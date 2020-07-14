Tuesday’s Headlines 7/14/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Here are the nine neighborhood name finalists for Stapleton (Denverite)
  • How does sanctioned camping for the homeless differ from unsanctioned camping? (Denverite)
  • As Arts Organizations Struggle, Some Take Their Work on the Road (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • All These Stories About People Fleeing Cities Are Total Nonsense (Curbed)
  • Why This Atlanta Park Has a Dedicated Case Manager (NextCity)

