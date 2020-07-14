Tuesday’s Headlines 7/14/20

From Streetsblog

A Third of U.S. Workers Want to Ditch Commutes and Work Remotely (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Here are the nine neighborhood name finalists for Stapleton (Denverite)

How does sanctioned camping for the homeless differ from unsanctioned camping? (Denverite)

As Arts Organizations Struggle, Some Take Their Work on the Road (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

All These Stories About People Fleeing Cities Are Total Nonsense (Curbed)

Why This Atlanta Park Has a Dedicated Case Manager (NextCity)

