Tuesday’s Headlines 7/14/20
- A Third of U.S. Workers Want to Ditch Commutes and Work Remotely (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Here are the nine neighborhood name finalists for Stapleton (Denverite)
- How does sanctioned camping for the homeless differ from unsanctioned camping? (Denverite)
- As Arts Organizations Struggle, Some Take Their Work on the Road (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- All These Stories About People Fleeing Cities Are Total Nonsense (Curbed)
- Why This Atlanta Park Has a Dedicated Case Manager (NextCity)
