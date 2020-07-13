Monday’s Headlines 7/13/20
From Streetsblog
- Don’t Let the School Bus be COVID-19’s Next Victim (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- RTD launches new electrostatic cleaners (Mass Transit Mag)
- Following protests at city hall, Denver City Council meetings are moving online (Denverite)
- Denver hits 250 outd00r-dining application approvals (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Surprisingly Innovative Design of Streateries (Curbed)
- Banning Cars in Cities Stirs Controversy – And Has Mixed Results (Fast Company)
