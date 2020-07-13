Monday’s Headlines 7/13/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD launches new electrostatic cleaners (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Following protests at city hall, Denver City Council meetings are moving online (Denverite)
  • Denver hits 250 outd00r-dining application approvals (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Surprisingly Innovative Design of Streateries (Curbed)
  • Banning Cars in Cities Stirs Controversy – And Has Mixed Results (Fast Company)

