Monday’s Headlines 7/13/20

From Streetsblog

Don’t Let the School Bus be COVID-19’s Next Victim (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD launches new electrostatic cleaners (Mass Transit Mag)

Following protests at city hall, Denver City Council meetings are moving online (Denverite)

Denver hits 250 outd00r-dining application approvals (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 64 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Surprisingly Innovative Design of Streateries (Curbed)

Banning Cars in Cities Stirs Controversy – And Has Mixed Results (Fast Company)

