Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/10/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report
- Driver hits two people walking, leaving one in critical condition, flees the scene. (9News)
- Drivers Are Hitting Protesters as Memes of Car Attacks Spread (The New York Times)
From Streetsblog
- Why Street Vendors Belong on Our Post-Quarantine Streets (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- CDOT Dangles $47M Carrot To Encourage Denver Area Governments To Build Safer Streets (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 65 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The New York Times presents a truly stunning vision of a car-free future.
