Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/10/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report

Driver hits two people walking, leaving one in critical condition, flees the scene. (9News)

Drivers Are Hitting Protesters as Memes of Car Attacks Spread (The New York Times)

From Streetsblog

Why Street Vendors Belong on Our Post-Quarantine Streets (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

CDOT Dangles $47M Carrot To Encourage Denver Area Governments To Build Safer Streets (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 65 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The New York Times presents a truly stunning vision of a car-free future.

