Wednesday’s Headlines 7/8/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver’s new climate action vision could lead to a very different Denver (Denverite)
  • 40 days after a driver hit a protester near Colfax and Broadway, the Denver district attorney’s office is considering charges (Denverite)
  • RTD solicits short, long-term areas of focus from riders (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Bird E-Scooter Program to return to Fort Collins (North Forty News)
  • Cities Are Even Worse For Women Than You Might Imagine (Curbed)

