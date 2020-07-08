Wednesday’s Headlines 7/8/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver’s new climate action vision could lead to a very different Denver (Denverite)

40 days after a driver hit a protester near Colfax and Broadway, the Denver district attorney’s office is considering charges (Denverite)

RTD solicits short, long-term areas of focus from riders (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Bird E-Scooter Program to return to Fort Collins (North Forty News)

Cities Are Even Worse For Women Than You Might Imagine (Curbed)

Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.