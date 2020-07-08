Wednesday’s Headlines 7/8/20
Metro News
- Denver’s new climate action vision could lead to a very different Denver (Denverite)
- 40 days after a driver hit a protester near Colfax and Broadway, the Denver district attorney’s office is considering charges (Denverite)
- RTD solicits short, long-term areas of focus from riders (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Bird E-Scooter Program to return to Fort Collins (North Forty News)
- Cities Are Even Worse For Women Than You Might Imagine (Curbed)
