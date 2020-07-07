Tuesday’s Headlines 7/7/20
From Streetsblog
- Designing ‘Streets For Protest’ Won’t Work Because of Cops (Streetsblog USA)
- Can Tactical Urbanism Be a Tool for Equity? A Conversation with Mike Lydon and Tony Garcia (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A Mapped Guide to the 10 Best 1-Hour Walks in Denver (303 Mag)
- Denver City Council Heading for Change, Including New President (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- It’s Time to Try Congestion Pricing in L.A. (CityLab)
- Coord piloting “smart zone” in Aspen (Smart Cities Dive)
