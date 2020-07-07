Tuesday’s Headlines 7/7/20

From Streetsblog

  • Designing ‘Streets For Protest’ Won’t Work Because of Cops (Streetsblog USA)
  • Can Tactical Urbanism Be a Tool for Equity? A Conversation with Mike Lydon and Tony Garcia (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

  • A Mapped Guide to the 10 Best 1-Hour Walks in Denver (303 Mag)
  • Denver City Council Heading for Change, Including New President (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.