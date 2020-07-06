Monday’s Headlines 7/5/20
From Streetsblog
- McConnell Calls House Infrastructure Plan a ‘Green New Deal Masquerading As a Highway Bill’ (Streetsblog USA)
- ICYMI: here’s a guide to the INVEST Act.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Fearing a supposed ‘autonomous zone,’ Denver police used weapons to oust people from Civic Center Park (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Trains could return to Colorado’s Tennessee Pass, rumble through Leadville under pair of proposals (CO Sun)
- Why Bus-Loving Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants Transit to Be Free (Curbed)
