Monday’s Headlines 7/5/20

McConnell Calls House Infrastructure Plan a ‘Green New Deal Masquerading As a Highway Bill’ (Streetsblog USA) ICYMI: here’s a guide to the INVEST Act.

Fearing a supposed ‘autonomous zone,’ Denver police used weapons to oust people from Civic Center Park (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 39 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 50 ( Good) .

Trains could return to Colorado’s Tennessee Pass, rumble through Leadville under pair of proposals (CO Sun)

Why Bus-Loving Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants Transit to Be Free (Curbed)

