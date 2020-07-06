Monday’s Headlines 7/5/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Fearing a supposed ‘autonomous zone,’ Denver police used weapons to oust people from Civic Center Park (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Trains could return to Colorado’s Tennessee Pass, rumble through Leadville under pair of proposals (CO Sun)
  • Why Bus-Loving Rep. Ayanna Pressley Wants Transit to Be Free (Curbed)

