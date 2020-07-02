Thursday’s Headlines 7/2/20
From Streetsblog
- Five Things Every Sustainable Transportation Advocate Should Know About the INVEST Act (Streetsblog USA)
- When Highway Overpasses Become Housing (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- These 4 Maps Show How RTD’s Bus Service Could Change (And Shrink) Next Year (CPR)
- Denver to open temporary sanctioned camps for people experiencing homelessness (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 68 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Link E-scooters Might Shake out the Kinks Holding Back Micromobility (TreeHugger)
