Wednesday’s Headlines 7/1/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver resumes street sweeping enforcement this week (9News)
  • RTD stopped collecting fares for health reasons. The move was a financial boon for people experiencing homelessness. (Denverite)
  • RTD’s Financial Future Is Looking A Little Brighter (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado highway department collecting public opinions on Front Range rail (CO Politics)
  • It’s Not Too Late to Turn the Electric Scooter Industry Around (CityLab)
  • How St. Louis’ History of Private Streets Led to a Gun-Brandishing Couple (Curbed)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.