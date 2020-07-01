Wednesday’s Headlines 7/1/20
Metro News
- Denver resumes street sweeping enforcement this week (9News)
- RTD stopped collecting fares for health reasons. The move was a financial boon for people experiencing homelessness. (Denverite)
- RTD’s Financial Future Is Looking A Little Brighter (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado highway department collecting public opinions on Front Range rail (CO Politics)
- It’s Not Too Late to Turn the Electric Scooter Industry Around (CityLab)
- How St. Louis’ History of Private Streets Led to a Gun-Brandishing Couple (Curbed)
