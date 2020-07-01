Wednesday’s Headlines 7/1/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

Denver resumes street sweeping enforcement this week (9News)

RTD stopped collecting fares for health reasons. The move was a financial boon for people experiencing homelessness. (Denverite)

RTD’s Financial Future Is Looking A Little Brighter (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado highway department collecting public opinions on Front Range rail (CO Politics)

It’s Not Too Late to Turn the Electric Scooter Industry Around (CityLab)

How St. Louis’ History of Private Streets Led to a Gun-Brandishing Couple (Curbed)

