Tuesday’s Headlines 6/30/20

From Streetsblog

  • Meet the McCloskeys: How Private Places Act as a Form of Spatial Anti-Blackness in St. Louis (Streetsblog USA)
  • COVID-19 Has Created More Cyclists; Here’s How Cities Can Keep Them on Their Bikes (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Bennet, other Senators critical of Amtrak cutbacks (GJ Sentinel)
  • It’s Election Day in Colorado. Here’s what to watch in the primary and what you need to know to vote. (CO Sun)

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.