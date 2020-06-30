Tuesday’s Headlines 6/30/20
From Streetsblog
- Meet the McCloskeys: How Private Places Act as a Form of Spatial Anti-Blackness in St. Louis (Streetsblog USA)
- COVID-19 Has Created More Cyclists; Here’s How Cities Can Keep Them on Their Bikes (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Here’s why your eyes and throat are burning lately, Denver (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Bennet, other Senators critical of Amtrak cutbacks (GJ Sentinel)
- It’s Election Day in Colorado. Here’s what to watch in the primary and what you need to know to vote. (CO Sun)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.