Monday’s Headlines 6/29/20
Traffic Violence
- (Person driving) RTD train hits, kills bicyclist in Denver (Denver Post)
From Streetsblog
- Portlanders Celebrate (And Question) New Cafes (Streetsblog USA)
- Can Corporate Micromobility Companies Really Turn Its Riders Into Street Safety Advocates? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Bike tour of Denver murals celebrates Black artists, mourns Black lives (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Bustang to roll across Colorado again after a 3-month COVID-19 suspension of service (Denver Post)
- Vail to launch e-bike share pilot program this summer (Vail Daily)
