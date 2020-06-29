Monday’s Headlines 6/29/20

Traffic Violence

  • (Person driving) RTD train hits, kills bicyclist in Denver (Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Bike tour of Denver murals celebrates Black artists, mourns Black lives (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Bustang to roll across Colorado again after a 3-month COVID-19 suspension of service (Denver Post)
  • Vail to launch e-bike share pilot program this summer (Vail Daily)

