Monday’s Headlines 6/29/20

Traffic Violence

(Person driving) RTD train hits, kills bicyclist in Denver (Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

Portlanders Celebrate (And Question) New Cafes (Streetsblog USA)

Can Corporate Micromobility Companies Really Turn Its Riders Into Street Safety Advocates? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Bike tour of Denver murals celebrates Black artists, mourns Black lives (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Bustang to roll across Colorado again after a 3-month COVID-19 suspension of service (Denver Post)

Vail to launch e-bike share pilot program this summer (Vail Daily)

