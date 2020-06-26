Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 6/26/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Many Denver Restaurants Are Still Waiting for Approval to Expand Outdoor Seating (5280)
  • ‘No Mask, No Ride’: Bus Drivers Worry RTD Isn’t Ready To Collect Fares Safely (CPR)
  • RTD May Not Return to Normal—Is That a Good Thing? (5280)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • It’s Time to Support These Cycling Orgs Pushing for More Racial Diversity (Bicycling)
  • Democrats’ infrastructure bill has a special delivery: Electric mail trucks (Vox)

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.