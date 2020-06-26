Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 6/26/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- New App Makes Mass Transit Accessible to People with Cognitive Disabilities (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Many Denver Restaurants Are Still Waiting for Approval to Expand Outdoor Seating (5280)
- ‘No Mask, No Ride’: Bus Drivers Worry RTD Isn’t Ready To Collect Fares Safely (CPR)
- RTD May Not Return to Normal—Is That a Good Thing? (5280)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- It’s Time to Support These Cycling Orgs Pushing for More Racial Diversity (Bicycling)
- Democrats’ infrastructure bill has a special delivery: Electric mail trucks (Vox)
