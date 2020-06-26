Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 6/26/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

New App Makes Mass Transit Accessible to People with Cognitive Disabilities (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Many Denver Restaurants Are Still Waiting for Approval to Expand Outdoor Seating (5280)

‘No Mask, No Ride’: Bus Drivers Worry RTD Isn’t Ready To Collect Fares Safely (CPR)

RTD May Not Return to Normal—Is That a Good Thing? (5280)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 50 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

It’s Time to Support These Cycling Orgs Pushing for More Racial Diversity (Bicycling)

Democrats’ infrastructure bill has a special delivery: Electric mail trucks (Vox)

