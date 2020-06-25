Thursday’s Headlines 6/25/20
From Streetsblog
- Op-Ed: Whose Streets? Black Streets (Streetsblog USA)
- ‘Centering Equity is a Matter of Life and Death’: Responding to Anti-Black Racism in Urbanism (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- With bike thefts up 18% in Denver this year, cyclists work together to try to find their stolen rides (Denver Post)
- RTD To Resume Collecting Fares in July (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.