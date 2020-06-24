Wednesday’s Headlines 6/24/20
From Streetsblog
- Post-COVID Car Sales Are on the Rise — Especially Sales of Trucks and SUVs (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- The Durability Of Redlining In Denver’s Past Is Shaping Coronavirus Hot Spots Now, Researchers Say (CPR)
- RTD Says N Line To The Northern ‘Burbs Will Open Sept. 21 (CPR)
- Denver OKs communal dining area on 16th Street Mall (9News)
- Crush Walls 2020 Is Happening Despite COVID-19 Struggles (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 36 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Our Next Infrastructure Crisis: Broken Sidewalks (NextCity)
Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.