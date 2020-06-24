Wednesday’s Headlines 6/24/20

From Streetsblog

Post-COVID Car Sales Are on the Rise — Especially Sales of Trucks and SUVs (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

The Durability Of Redlining In Denver’s Past Is Shaping Coronavirus Hot Spots Now, Researchers Say (CPR)

RTD Says N Line To The Northern ‘Burbs Will Open Sept. 21 (CPR)

Denver OKs communal dining area on 16th Street Mall (9News)

Crush Walls 2020 Is Happening Despite COVID-19 Struggles (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 36 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Our Next Infrastructure Crisis: Broken Sidewalks (NextCity)

