Tuesday’s Headlines 6/23/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD is ready to get the region moving again (Your Hub/Denver Post)

Restaurants in Larimer Square hope outdoor seating on streets, sidewalks sticks around (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 39 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Take Back the Streets From the Automobile (New York Times)

It’s Time For America To Get Serious About Fixing The Trains (The Union Journal)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.