Monday’s Headlines 6/22/20

Metro News

  • The future of downtown Denver’s transportation system: rebalancing streets for people who don’t drive, smoother deliveries and maybe a gondola? (Denverite)
  • Bicycle Colorado is offering a free service to help people bike commute into downtown Denver (Bicycle Colorado)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • CDOT Formally Bans Cyclists From I-70’s Hanging Lake And Eisenhower Tunnels (CPR)
  • This Is Not the End of Cities (CityLab)

