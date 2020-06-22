Monday’s Headlines 6/22/20

From Streetsblog

What ‘Abolish the Police’ Could Mean for Street Safety (Streetsblog USA)

‘You Barely Hear Our Stories’: Tiffanie Stanfield Fights Hit-and-Run Driving (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

The future of downtown Denver’s transportation system: rebalancing streets for people who don’t drive, smoother deliveries and maybe a gondola? (Denverite)

Bicycle Colorado is offering a free service to help people bike commute into downtown Denver (Bicycle Colorado)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 35 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

CDOT Formally Bans Cyclists From I-70’s Hanging Lake And Eisenhower Tunnels (CPR)

This Is Not the End of Cities (CityLab)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.