Monday’s Headlines 6/22/20
From Streetsblog
- What ‘Abolish the Police’ Could Mean for Street Safety (Streetsblog USA)
- ‘You Barely Hear Our Stories’: Tiffanie Stanfield Fights Hit-and-Run Driving (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- The future of downtown Denver’s transportation system: rebalancing streets for people who don’t drive, smoother deliveries and maybe a gondola? (Denverite)
- Bicycle Colorado is offering a free service to help people bike commute into downtown Denver (Bicycle Colorado)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- CDOT Formally Bans Cyclists From I-70’s Hanging Lake And Eisenhower Tunnels (CPR)
- This Is Not the End of Cities (CityLab)
