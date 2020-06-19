Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 6/19/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- By Transforming a ‘Stroad,’ Denver Can Move Forward on a Safer, More Inclusive Transportation System (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- What Does Defund the Police Mean in Denver? (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Why all Americans should celebrate Juneteenth (V0x)
