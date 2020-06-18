Thursday’s Headlines 6/18/20

From Streetsblog

Study: AVs May Not Detect Darker-Skinned Pedestrians As Often As Lighter Ones (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

Larimer Square and two blocks of Glenarm Street downtown will close to cars so restaurants can serve the dining public (Denverite)

Independent committee formed to recommend changes to RTD (9News)

RTD faces new budget crisis that jeopardizes plan to restore service (Daily Camera)

Polis Says RTD Still Must Build Boulder Train In Spite Of Coronavirus Cuts (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 59 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 146 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Lyft Pledges Shift to 100% Electric Vehicles by 2030 (Clean Tech Media)

Estimated Financial Shortfalls of U.S. Transit Agencies Exceed HEROES Act Funding (TransitCenter)

