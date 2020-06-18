Thursday’s Headlines 6/18/20
From Streetsblog
- Study: AVs May Not Detect Darker-Skinned Pedestrians As Often As Lighter Ones (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Larimer Square and two blocks of Glenarm Street downtown will close to cars so restaurants can serve the dining public (Denverite)
- Independent committee formed to recommend changes to RTD (9News)
- RTD faces new budget crisis that jeopardizes plan to restore service (Daily Camera)
- Polis Says RTD Still Must Build Boulder Train In Spite Of Coronavirus Cuts (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 59 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 146 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Lyft Pledges Shift to 100% Electric Vehicles by 2030 (Clean Tech Media)
- Estimated Financial Shortfalls of U.S. Transit Agencies Exceed HEROES Act Funding (TransitCenter)
Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.