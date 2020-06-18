Thursday’s Headlines 6/18/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Larimer Square and two blocks of Glenarm Street downtown will close to cars so restaurants can serve the dining public (Denverite)
  • Independent committee formed to recommend changes to RTD (9News)
  • RTD faces new budget crisis that jeopardizes plan to restore service (Daily Camera)
  • Polis Says RTD Still Must Build Boulder Train In Spite Of Coronavirus Cuts (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 59 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 146 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Lyft Pledges Shift to 100% Electric Vehicles by 2030 (Clean Tech Media)
  • Estimated Financial Shortfalls of U.S. Transit Agencies Exceed HEROES Act Funding (TransitCenter)

