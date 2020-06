Wednesday’s Headlines 6/17/20

Traffic Violence

New video shows car pushing protester in downtown Denver (Fox31)

From Streetsblog

Four Signs This Might Be Micromobility’s Big Moment (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Free shuttle on 16th Street Mall to resume service Sunday after COVID shutdown (Mass Transit Mag)

RTD Board Member Wants To Replace Contracted Security Guards With Mental Health Professionals (CBS4)

RTD’s Budget Crisis Will Likely Mean Deep, Long-Lasting Service Cuts (CPR)

Colfax Marathon will not happen in 2020, organizers set eyes on 2021 (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 59 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The High Cost of Bad Sidewalks (CityLab)

Protests Aren’t Only in the Streets (Curbed)

