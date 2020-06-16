Tuesday’s Headlines 6/16/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD continues gradual return with the reopening of the 16th Street Mall shuttle Sunday (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 126 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Mobile City: Everybody Back Onto the Train (NextCity)
- Study shows how e-bikes can dramatically reduce CO2 emissions from transportation (Treehugger)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.