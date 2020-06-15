Monday’s Headlines 6/15/20

From Streetsblog

What’s needed to address anti-Black racism in urban planning? (Streetsblog Chicago)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Hundreds Rally to Paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on Broadway (Westword) Denverite has a timelapse of the project

To Support Black Lives Matter, Denver Cyclists Pedal To Capitol (CBS4 Denver)

Pride Meets Black Lives Matter In Sunday March In Denver And Draws Hundreds (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado offers $4.1 million to cities that use pavement for people, not cars, as part of coronavirus recovery (CO Sun)

Why So Many Drivers Are Ramming Into Protesters (Slate)

