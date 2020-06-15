Monday’s Headlines 6/15/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Hundreds Rally to Paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on Broadway (Westword)
  • To Support Black Lives Matter, Denver Cyclists Pedal To Capitol (CBS4 Denver)
  • Pride Meets Black Lives Matter In Sunday March In Denver And Draws Hundreds (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado offers $4.1 million to cities that use pavement for people, not cars, as part of coronavirus recovery (CO Sun)
  • Why So Many Drivers Are Ramming Into Protesters (Slate)

