Monday’s Headlines 6/15/20
From Streetsblog
- What’s needed to address anti-Black racism in urban planning? (Streetsblog Chicago)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Hundreds Rally to Paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on Broadway (Westword)
- Denverite has a timelapse of the project
- To Support Black Lives Matter, Denver Cyclists Pedal To Capitol (CBS4 Denver)
- Pride Meets Black Lives Matter In Sunday March In Denver And Draws Hundreds (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado offers $4.1 million to cities that use pavement for people, not cars, as part of coronavirus recovery (CO Sun)
- Why So Many Drivers Are Ramming Into Protesters (Slate)
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.