Wednesday’s Headlines 6/10/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
George Floyd Protests
- A running list of Denver policy changes resulting from the protests (Denverite)
- The messages at Denver’s protests are changing daily (CPR/Denverite)
Metro News
- RTD director to introduce resolution calling for defunding security (COPolitics)
- Some Denver City Councilors In Part Support Defunding The Police Department (CBS4Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 34 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado Classic’s four-day bike race will still happen, but with a drastic change (DenverPost)
- In Japan and France, Riding Transit Looks Surprisingly Safe (CityLab)
Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.