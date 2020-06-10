Wednesday’s Headlines 6/10/20

George Floyd Protests

A running list of Denver policy changes resulting from the protests ( Denverite

The messages at Denver’s protests are changing daily (CPR/Denverite)

Metro News

RTD director to introduce resolution calling for defunding security (COPolitics)

Some Denver City Councilors In Part Support Defunding The Police Department (CBS4Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 34 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado Classic’s four-day bike race will still happen, but with a drastic change (DenverPost)

In Japan and France, Riding Transit Looks Surprisingly Safe (CityLab)

