Wednesday’s Headlines 6/10/20

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

  • A running list of Denver policy changes resulting from the protests (Denverite)
  • The messages at Denver’s protests are changing daily (CPR/Denverite)

Metro News

  • RTD director to introduce resolution calling for defunding security (COPolitics)
  • Some Denver City Councilors In Part Support Defunding The Police Department (CBS4Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 34 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado Classic’s four-day bike race will still happen, but with a drastic change (DenverPost)
  • In Japan and France, Riding Transit Looks Surprisingly Safe (CityLab)

