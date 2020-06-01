Monday’s Headlines 6/1/20

Traffic Violence
- Driver hits, kills person walking on Irving Shared Street in Westwood neighborhood of Denver (Denver Police)
From Streetsblog
- Feds seek incentives to encourage driving (which will accelerate the other pandemic — traffic violence) (Streetsblog USA)
George Floyd Protests
- Your reminder that cars can be used as weapons:
- MTA bus driver refuses to help cops haul off anti-brutality protesters (Streetsblog NY)
- Silence is no longer acceptable (Toole Design)
Metro News
- Parking “controversy” strikes again: Will Cap Hill bike lanes remove hundreds of parking spaces? (Westword)
- RTD continues service suspension downtown through Monday (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond