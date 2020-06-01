Monday’s Headlines 6/1/20

Traffic Violence

  • Driver hits, kills person walking on Irving Shared Street in Westwood neighborhood of Denver (Denver Police)

From Streetsblog

George Floyd Protests

  • Your reminder that cars can be used as weapons: 
  • MTA bus driver refuses to help cops haul off anti-brutality protesters (Streetsblog NY)
  • Silence is no longer acceptable (Toole Design)

 Metro News

  • Parking “controversy” strikes again: Will Cap Hill bike lanes remove hundreds of parking spaces? (Westword)
  • RTD continues service suspension downtown through Monday (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 47 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond