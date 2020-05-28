Thursday’s Headlines 5/28/20
From Streetsblog
- Scrapped JUMP Bikes Raise Questions About Waste in the Micromobility Industry (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Massive new street mural coming to downtown Denver (9News)
- A week after Denver opened applications, just one business has been approved for patio expansion (Denverite)
- Only 1 of 6 RTD mask batches passed test, while failed equipment sent back to vendor (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Collapse of Rush Hour: A Deep Dive (HumanTransit)
