Thursday's Headlines 5/28/20

From Streetsblog

Scrapped JUMP Bikes Raise Questions About Waste in the Micromobility Industry (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Massive new street mural coming to downtown Denver (9News)

A week after Denver opened applications, just one business has been approved for patio expansion (Denverite)

Only 1 of 6 RTD mask batches passed test, while failed equipment sent back to vendor (COPolitics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 31 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Collapse of Rush Hour: A Deep Dive (HumanTransit)

