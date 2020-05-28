Thursday’s Headlines 5/28/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Massive new street mural coming to downtown Denver (9News)
  • A week after Denver opened applications, just one business has been approved for patio expansion (Denverite)
  • Only 1 of 6 RTD mask batches passed test, while failed equipment sent back to vendor (COPolitics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.