Tuesday’s Headlines 5/26/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
- Person driving a motorcycle killed by person driving a car in W. Denver (Denver Post)
- Person crossing Alameda killed by person driving a car, who drove away after killing them (9News)
Metro News
- Nearly 300 restaurants, bars and breweries have applied for Denver’s new patio expansion program (Denverite)
- RTD faces serious headwinds as transit agency begins long crawl out of coronavirus’ grip (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Rising to the Challenge of Providing Reliable Service on Frequent Transit Routes (TransitCenter)
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.