Tuesday’s Headlines 5/26/20

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence

  • Person driving a motorcycle killed by person driving a car in W. Denver (Denver Post)
  • Person crossing Alameda killed by person driving a car, who drove away after killing them (9News)

Metro News

  • Nearly 300 restaurants, bars and breweries have applied for Denver’s new patio expansion program (Denverite)
  • RTD faces serious headwinds as transit agency begins long crawl out of coronavirus’ grip (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Rising to the Challenge of Providing Reliable Service on Frequent Transit Routes (TransitCenter)

