Tuesday’s Headlines 5/26/20

Traffic Violence

Person driving a motorcycle killed by person driving a car in W. Denver ( Denver Post

Person crossing Alameda killed by person driving a car, who drove away after killing them (9News)

Metro News

Nearly 300 restaurants, bars and breweries have applied for Denver’s new patio expansion program (Denverite)

RTD faces serious headwinds as transit agency begins long crawl out of coronavirus’ grip (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 35 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Rising to the Challenge of Providing Reliable Service on Frequent Transit Routes (TransitCenter)

