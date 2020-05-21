Thursday’s Headlines 5/21/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver City Council requests Mayor Hancock keep select streets closed to cars until Labor Day (CO Politics)
  • One Thing Not Derailed By Coronavirus? RTD’s N Line Now ‘On Track’ To Open By September (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • How Detroit Gets People Around During a Pandemic (NextCity)
  • Public Engagement in the Era of COVID-19 (TransitCenter)

