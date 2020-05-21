Thursday’s Headlines 5/21/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver City Council requests Mayor Hancock keep select streets closed to cars until Labor Day (CO Politics)
- One Thing Not Derailed By Coronavirus? RTD’s N Line Now ‘On Track’ To Open By September (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How Detroit Gets People Around During a Pandemic (NextCity)
- Public Engagement in the Era of COVID-19 (TransitCenter)
We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.