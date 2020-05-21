Thursday’s Headlines 5/21/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver City Council requests Mayor Hancock keep select streets closed to cars until Labor Day (CO Politics)

One Thing Not Derailed By Coronavirus? RTD’s N Line Now ‘On Track’ To Open By September (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 46 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How Detroit Gets People Around During a Pandemic (NextCity)

Public Engagement in the Era of COVID-19 (TransitCenter)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.