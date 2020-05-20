Wednesday’s Headlines 5/20/20
From Streetsblog
- What NOT To Do: Miami is Fighting Cycling During COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
- POST-COVID: Safety Isn’t Only About Infrastructure (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Unanimous City Council gives final nod to ’20 is plenty,’ slowing local speed limits in Boulder (Daily Camera)
- Denver street racing incidents triple during pandemic compared to same time last year (Fox 31)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Slow streets are the path to a better city (Curbed)
