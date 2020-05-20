Wednesday’s Headlines 5/20/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Unanimous City Council gives final nod to ’20 is plenty,’ slowing local speed limits in Boulder (Daily Camera)
  • Denver street racing incidents triple during pandemic compared to same time last year (Fox 31)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Slow streets are the path to a better city (Curbed)

