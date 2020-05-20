Wednesday’s Headlines 5/20/20

From Streetsblog

What NOT To Do: Miami is Fighting Cycling During COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

POST-COVID: Safety Isn’t Only About Infrastructure (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Unanimous City Council gives final nod to ’20 is plenty,’ slowing local speed limits in Boulder (Daily Camera)

Denver street racing incidents triple during pandemic compared to same time last year (Fox 31)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 48 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Slow streets are the path to a better city (Curbed)

