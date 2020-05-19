Tuesday’s Headlines 5/19/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver just created a pathway for restaurants and bars to expand to nearby spaces like parking lots, streets and sidewalks. (Denverite)
  • RTD launches nationwide search for next general manager (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The 200-Year-Old Answer To Our 2020 Crisis (Forbes)

