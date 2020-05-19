Tuesday’s Headlines 5/19/20

From Streetsblog

More Than One Million Households Without a Car in Rural America Need Better Transit (Streetsblog USA)

Federal ‘HEROES Act’ is Super … For Drivers (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver just created a pathway for restaurants and bars to expand to nearby spaces like parking lots, streets and sidewalks. (Denverite)

RTD launches nationwide search for next general manager (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 50 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The 200-Year-Old Answer To Our 2020 Crisis (Forbes)

