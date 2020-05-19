Tuesday’s Headlines 5/19/20
From Streetsblog
- More Than One Million Households Without a Car in Rural America Need Better Transit (Streetsblog USA)
- Federal ‘HEROES Act’ is Super … For Drivers (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver just created a pathway for restaurants and bars to expand to nearby spaces like parking lots, streets and sidewalks. (Denverite)
- RTD launches nationwide search for next general manager (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The 200-Year-Old Answer To Our 2020 Crisis (Forbes)
