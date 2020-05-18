Monday’s Headlines 5/18/20
From Streetsblog
- Chinese Study Finds Outdoor Activities Safe From COVID (Streetsblog USA)
- How Montreal, Milan, and D.C. have made more space for walk/bike/transit during COVID (Streetsblog Chicago)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver to resume some parking meter enforcement June 1 (CO Politics)
- ‘We are the new toilet paper’; Bike shops inundated with business during pandemic (Fox 31 Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- A “V-Shaped Recovery” for Driving? (NextCity)
