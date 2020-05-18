Monday’s Headlines 5/18/20

From Streetsblog

Chinese Study Finds Outdoor Activities Safe From COVID (Streetsblog USA)

How Montreal, Milan, and D.C. have made more space for walk/bike/transit during COVID (Streetsblog Chicago)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver to resume some parking meter enforcement June 1 (CO Politics)

‘We are the new toilet paper’; Bike shops inundated with business during pandemic (Fox 31 Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 42 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

A “V-Shaped Recovery” for Driving? (NextCity)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.