Monday’s Headlines 5/18/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver to resume some parking meter enforcement June 1 (CO Politics)
  • ‘We are the new toilet paper’; Bike shops inundated with business during pandemic (Fox 31 Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • A “V-Shaped Recovery” for Driving? (NextCity)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.