Thursday’s Headlines 5/14/20
From Streetsblog
- STUDY: Many Transportation Pros Wrongly Think ‘Distracted Walking’ Kills (Streetsblog USA)
- Nope, but distracted driving definitely does
Metro News
- Decades after the ‘brown cloud’ was part of life in Denver, stay-at-home orders have shown a way out (CO Politics)
- Denver may shut down streets to allow more restaurant seating during pandemic (Fox 31 & Denver Post)
- Coronavirus could set sidewalk repair program even further behind schedule (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 72 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The scooter sharing industry is getting killed by COVID-19, but something better may emerge (The Verge)
- How Twin Cities’ Metro Transit Set Up an Internal Framework for Equity and Inclusion (TransitCenter)
