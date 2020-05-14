Thursday’s Headlines 5/14/20

From Streetsblog

  • STUDY: Many Transportation Pros Wrongly Think ‘Distracted Walking’ Kills (Streetsblog USA)
    • Nope, but distracted driving definitely does
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

  • Decades after the ‘brown cloud’ was part of life in Denver, stay-at-home orders have shown a way out (CO Politics)
  • Denver may shut down streets to allow more restaurant seating during pandemic (Fox 31 & Denver Post)
  • Coronavirus could set sidewalk repair program even further behind schedule (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 72 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The scooter sharing industry is getting killed by COVID-19, but something better may emerge (The Verge)
  • How Twin Cities’ Metro Transit Set Up an Internal Framework for Equity and Inclusion (TransitCenter)

