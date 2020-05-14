Thursday’s Headlines 5/14/20

From Streetsblog

STUDY: Many Transportation Pros Wrongly Think ‘Distracted Walking’ Kills (Streetsblog USA) Nope, but distracted driving definitely does

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Decades after the ‘brown cloud’ was part of life in Denver, stay-at-home orders have shown a way out (CO Politics)

Denver may shut down streets to allow more restaurant seating during pandemic (Fox 31 & Denver Post)

Coronavirus could set sidewalk repair program even further behind schedule (The Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 72 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The scooter sharing industry is getting killed by COVID-19, but something better may emerge (The Verge)

How Twin Cities’ Metro Transit Set Up an Internal Framework for Equity and Inclusion (TransitCenter)

