Wednesday’s Headlines 5/13/20

From Streetsblog

Don’t Bring Back Cash for Clunkers Because of COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 72 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

More People Are Cycling During COVID-19. That Matters. (Outside Mag)

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.