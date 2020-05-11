Monday’s Headlines 5/11/20
From Streetsblog
- We Can’t Afford a Repeat of the 2009 Auto Bailout (Streetsblog USA)
- Lime Just Became the Biggest Micromobility Company in the World (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Denver Restaurants Send Urgent Plea to Mayor: Give Us Outdoor Seating (Westword)
- Denver’s Climate Task Force Has a Big, Expensive List of Ideas and Transportation Comes in First (Westword)
- COVID-19: Sad Denver Reopening on the 16th Street Mall (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 36 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Which will dominate our cities after the coronavirus, bikes or cars? (Tree Hugger)
- Growing Atlanta Suburb Reclaiming an Unexpected Public Space (NextCity)
- Washington, DC, Just Made It Easier to Ride Transit, But Will Riders Return? (NextCity)
