Monday’s Headlines 5/11/20

From Streetsblog

We Can’t Afford a Repeat of the 2009 Auto Bailout (Streetsblog USA)

Lime Just Became the Biggest Micromobility Company in the World (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver Restaurants Send Urgent Plea to Mayor: Give Us Outdoor Seating (Westword)

Denver’s Climate Task Force Has a Big, Expensive List of Ideas and Transportation Comes in First (Westword)

COVID-19: Sad Denver Reopening on the 16th Street Mall (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 36 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 50 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Which will dominate our cities after the coronavirus, bikes or cars? (Tree Hugger)

Growing Atlanta Suburb Reclaiming an Unexpected Public Space (NextCity)

Washington, DC, Just Made It Easier to Ride Transit, But Will Riders Return? (NextCity)

