Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/8/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

Join the Denver Streets Partnership PhotoVoices Project (DSP)

Traffic picks up even as most metro area counties remain under stay-at-home order (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 39 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic (Seattle Times) Why can’t Denver do this?



