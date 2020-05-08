Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/8/20

From Streetsblog

 Traffic Violence

Metro News

  • Join the Denver Streets Partnership PhotoVoices Project (DSP)
  • Traffic picks up even as most metro area counties remain under stay-at-home order (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic (Seattle Times)
    • Why can’t Denver do this?

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.