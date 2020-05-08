Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/8/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Join the Denver Streets Partnership PhotoVoices Project (DSP)
- Traffic picks up even as most metro area counties remain under stay-at-home order (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic (Seattle Times)
- Why can’t Denver do this?
