Thursday’s Headlines 5/7/20

From Streetsblog

Speeding Isn’t the Only Dangerous Driving Behavior On the Rise During COVID-19 (StreetsblogUSA)

Don’t Let Mask Laws Become Another Way We Over-Police Pedestrians (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Prepares For More Passengers, Face Masks, Social Distancing (CBS4 Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 87 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Who Will Ride Transit After Coronavirus? (CityLab)

Responding to COVID-19 With Agile, Data-Driven Service Changes (TransitCenter)

The pandemic could make cities more bike-friendly—for good (Popular Science)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.