Wednesday’s Headlines 5/6/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD will put social distancing, other measures in place (9News)
  • Report: light rail lines suffer from over-expansion, unwise routing (COPolitics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • There is a race, gender and finance divide in public transit usage during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iTS International)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.