Wednesday’s Headlines 5/6/20
From Streetsblog
- How Bad Might the Post-Pandemic Carpocalypse Be? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD will put social distancing, other measures in place (9News)
- Report: light rail lines suffer from over-expansion, unwise routing (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- There is a race, gender and finance divide in public transit usage during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iTS International)
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.