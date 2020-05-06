Wednesday’s Headlines 5/6/20

From Streetsblog

How Bad Might the Post-Pandemic Carpocalypse Be? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD will put social distancing, other measures in place (9News)

Report: light rail lines suffer from over-expansion, unwise routing (COPolitics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 31 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

There is a race, gender and finance divide in public transit usage during the Covid-19 pandemic. (iTS International)

