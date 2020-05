Tuesday’s Headlines 5/5/20

From Streetsblog

The Problem With Just Giving Streets to Restaurants (Streetsblog USA)

Op-Ed: Let’s Pay Artists to Make “Open Streets” Events Better (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Makeshift street signage returns to Boulder as cars maintain access amid coronavirus (Daily Camera) Police took down a majority of the signs within days

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 51 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Even During a Lockdown, Public Transport Can Be a Lifeline (NextCity)

The E-bike surge is real (TreeHugger)

