Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/1/20

From Streetsblog

COVID-19 Hasn’t Cratered Bus Ridership — Which Creates a Huge Post-Crisis Challenge (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

Support Essential Workers with a bike donation (Denver Streets Partnership)

Jealous Streak: Transportation Ideas We Wish We’d Thought of First (5280)

Masks, cleanliness feature prominently in RTD town hall meetings (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Rural Transit Agencies Are Keeping People Alive (Vice)

