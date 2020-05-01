Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 5/1/20
From Streetsblog
- COVID-19 Hasn’t Cratered Bus Ridership — Which Creates a Huge Post-Crisis Challenge (Streetsblog USA)
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Support Essential Workers with a bike donation (Denver Streets Partnership)
- Jealous Streak: Transportation Ideas We Wish We’d Thought of First (5280)
- Masks, cleanliness feature prominently in RTD town hall meetings (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Rural Transit Agencies Are Keeping People Alive (Vice)
