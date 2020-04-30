Thursday’s Headlines 4/30/20

From Streetsblog

We must act now to prevent a post-COVID spike in driving and crashes (Streetsblog Chicago)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

5 Big Ideas to Transform Denver’s Infrastructure (5280)

RTD Is In Crisis—What Went Wrong? (5280)

Bird and Lime scooters return to Denver streets (BusinessDen)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Are we witnessing the death of the car? ( BBC

The case for reopening America’s parks (Vox)

Paris Has a Plan to Keep Cars Out After Lockdown (CityLab)

