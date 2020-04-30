Thursday’s Headlines 4/30/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • 5 Big Ideas to Transform Denver’s Infrastructure (5280)
  • RTD Is In Crisis—What Went Wrong? (5280)
  • Bird and Lime scooters return to Denver streets (BusinessDen)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Are we witnessing the death of the car? (BBC)
  • The case for reopening America’s parks (Vox)
  • Paris Has a Plan to Keep Cars Out After Lockdown (CityLab)

