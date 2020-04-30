Thursday’s Headlines 4/30/20
- We must act now to prevent a post-COVID spike in driving and crashes (Streetsblog Chicago)
- 5 Big Ideas to Transform Denver’s Infrastructure (5280)
- RTD Is In Crisis—What Went Wrong? (5280)
- Bird and Lime scooters return to Denver streets (BusinessDen)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 84 (Moderate).
Are we witnessing the death of the car? (BBC)
- The case for reopening America’s parks (Vox)
- Paris Has a Plan to Keep Cars Out After Lockdown (CityLab)
