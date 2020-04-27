Monday’s Headlines 4/27/20

From Streetsblog

We Shouldn’t Have To Say This: Expanding Sidewalks Does Not Spread COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Tens of thousands of people are walking, biking and rolling on Denver streets once dominated by cars. Will they stick around? (Denverite)

Denver Streets Partnership says residents agree ‘open streets’ should stay when city reopens (CO Politics)

Activists Want More Open Streets in Denver Even After COVID-19 Ends (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 42 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

There’s Something About Scooters (Slate)

What Do We Want Our Cities To Look Like After The Pandemic? (Forbes)

How U.S. Public Transit Can Survive Coronavirus (CityLab

