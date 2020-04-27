Monday’s Headlines 4/27/20
From Streetsblog
- We Shouldn’t Have To Say This: Expanding Sidewalks Does Not Spread COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Tens of thousands of people are walking, biking and rolling on Denver streets once dominated by cars. Will they stick around? (Denverite)
- Denver Streets Partnership says residents agree ‘open streets’ should stay when city reopens (CO Politics)
- Activists Want More Open Streets in Denver Even After COVID-19 Ends (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- There’s Something About Scooters (Slate)
- What Do We Want Our Cities To Look Like After The Pandemic? (Forbes)
- How U.S. Public Transit Can Survive Coronavirus (CityLab
