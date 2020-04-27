Monday’s Headlines 4/27/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Tens of thousands of people are walking, biking and rolling on Denver streets once dominated by cars. Will they stick around? (Denverite)
  • Denver Streets Partnership says residents agree ‘open streets’ should stay when city reopens (CO Politics)
  • Activists Want More Open Streets in Denver Even After COVID-19 Ends (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • There’s Something About Scooters (Slate)
  • What Do We Want Our Cities To Look Like After The Pandemic? (Forbes)
  • How U.S. Public Transit Can Survive Coronavirus (CityLab

