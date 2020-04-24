Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/24/20
From Streetsblog
- Help Design Better Bike Lane Barriers (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Bike to Work Day rescheduled in Colorado due to COVID-19 (KDVR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado Traffic Down but Major Speeding Tickets Up (Westword)
- We’re not special – it’s a nation-wide thing (USA Today)
- CARES Act Funding Will Last Half as Long for Large U.S. Transit Regions Compared to Other Areas (TransitCenter)
- Why you’re unlikely to get the coronavirus from runners or cyclists (Vox)
