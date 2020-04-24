Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/24/20

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence

Metro News

  • Bike to Work Day rescheduled in Colorado due to COVID-19 (KDVR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado Traffic Down but Major Speeding Tickets Up (Westword)
    • We’re not special – it’s a nation-wide thing (USA Today)
  • CARES Act Funding Will Last Half as Long for Large U.S. Transit Regions Compared to Other Areas (TransitCenter)
  • Why you’re unlikely to get the coronavirus from runners or cyclists (Vox)

Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.