Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/24/20

Help Design Better Bike Lane Barriers (Streetsblog USA)

Bike to Work Day rescheduled in Colorado due to COVID-19 (KDVR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 46 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 49 ( Good) .

Colorado Traffic Down but Major Speeding Tickets Up (Westword) We’re not special – it’s a nation-wide thing (USA Today)

CARES Act Funding Will Last Half as Long for Large U.S. Transit Regions Compared to Other Areas (TransitCenter)

Why you’re unlikely to get the coronavirus from runners or cyclists (Vox)

