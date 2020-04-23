Thursday’s Headlines 4/23/20
From Streetsblog
- Why Preventing Car Crashes Saves Everyone Money (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Mile High Connects delivers protective equipment for RTD operators (CO Politics & The Denver Channel)
- Lawsuit Adds Pressure on RTD to Drop Union Station Rule Changes (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- From Italy, a Car-Free Blueprint for Life After Lockdown (CityLab)
