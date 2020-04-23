Thursday’s Headlines 4/23/20

From Streetsblog

Why Preventing Car Crashes Saves Everyone Money (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Mile High Connects delivers protective equipment for RTD operators (CO Politics & The Denver Channel)

Lawsuit Adds Pressure on RTD to Drop Union Station Rule Changes (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 48 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

From Italy, a Car-Free Blueprint for Life After Lockdown (CityLab)

