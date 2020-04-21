Tuesday’s Headlines 4/21/20

From Streetsblog

NYC Mayor to Trump: Speak Up And Save Our Cities Now (Streetsblog USA)

Car Pollution Makes Us More Vulnerable to COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Colorado’s air quality council wants people to keep working from home after the COVID crisis fades (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 48 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Is the City Itself the Problem? (CityLab) Answer: No.

How Norway Convinced Drivers to Switch to Electric Cars (NextCity)

