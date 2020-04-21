Tuesday’s Headlines 4/21/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Colorado’s air quality council wants people to keep working from home after the COVID crisis fades (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Is the City Itself the Problem? (CityLab)
    • Answer: No.
  • How Norway Convinced Drivers to Switch to Electric Cars (NextCity)

