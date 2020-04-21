Tuesday’s Headlines 4/21/20
From Streetsblog
- NYC Mayor to Trump: Speak Up And Save Our Cities Now (Streetsblog USA)
- Car Pollution Makes Us More Vulnerable to COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Colorado’s air quality council wants people to keep working from home after the COVID crisis fades (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Is the City Itself the Problem? (CityLab)
- Answer: No.
- How Norway Convinced Drivers to Switch to Electric Cars (NextCity)
We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.