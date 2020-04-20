Monday’s Headlines 4/20/20

From Streetsblog

CAR ‘SIT-INS’? Drivers Are Drowning Out the Voices of the Most-Vulnerable During COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Coronavirus-induced RTD service reductions started Sunday (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

‘We’re risking our lives out here, every day’: US bus drivers lack basic life-saving protections (The Guardian)

Oakland’s ‘Slow Streets’ Is an Emergency Measure Long in the Making (CityLab)

