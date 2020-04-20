Monday’s Headlines 4/20/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • ‘We’re risking our lives out here, every day’: US bus drivers lack basic life-saving protections (The Guardian)
  • Oakland’s ‘Slow Streets’ Is an Emergency Measure Long in the Making (CityLab)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.