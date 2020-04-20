Monday’s Headlines 4/20/20
From Streetsblog
- CAR ‘SIT-INS’? Drivers Are Drowning Out the Voices of the Most-Vulnerable During COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Coronavirus-induced RTD service reductions started Sunday (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 63 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- ‘We’re risking our lives out here, every day’: US bus drivers lack basic life-saving protections (The Guardian)
- Oakland’s ‘Slow Streets’ Is an Emergency Measure Long in the Making (CityLab)
