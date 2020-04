Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/17/20

From Streetsblog

COVID-19 Legacy: It’s Time to De-Car The Delivery Sector (Streetsblog USA)

Let’s Not Overthink This: Opening Streets is Easy, Says Urban Planner Mike Lydon (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

Support family-owned restaurants in West Denver during COVID-19 (Denver Streets Partnership)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 54 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Cities are starting to report big declines in car crashes, but increases in speeding (City Metric)

Tailoring Transit Service for Essential Workers Is a Matter of Racial Justice (TransitCenter)

